Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford keert terug in de rol van de legendarische held-archeoloog voor het vijfde deel van de iconische franchise. Samen met Ford spelen Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) en Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore). Geregisseerd door James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan), geproduceerd door Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall en Simon Emanuel, met Steven Spielberg en George Lucas als executive producers. John Williams, die de muziek schreef voor elk Indy-avontuur sinds de originele Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, is opnieuw verantwoordelijk voor de muziek.