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Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Harrison Ford keert terug in de rol van de legendarische held-archeoloog voor het vijfde deel van de iconische franchise. Samen met Ford spelen Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) en Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore). Geregisseerd door James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan), geproduceerd door Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall en Simon Emanuel, met Steven Spielberg en George Lucas als executive producers. John Williams, die de muziek schreef voor elk Indy-avontuur sinds de originele Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, is opnieuw verantwoordelijk voor de muziek.
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Geregisseerd doorJames Mangold
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Geproduceerd doorKathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Simon Emanuel
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CastHarrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Ethann Isidore, Thomas Kretschmann, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters